'Keep their memories alive': EAA hosts 9/11 firefighters to speak about harrowing day in nation's history

EAA Aviation Museum hosted three retired firefighters from New York City to speak about their experiences on 9/11.

One speaker said events like these are important because it honors the memory of those who lost their lives that day.

Another said that the support of the nation has been a huge part of the healing process for survivors.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Three retired firefighters from New York City came to speak about their experiences 22 years ago at "Ground Zero."

"Out of the 343 members of the New York City Fire Department that perished that day, I personally know… I knew 73 of them that I had worked with."

Steven San Filippo was one of the three retired firefighters who came to Oshkosh's EAA Aviation Museum Monday night to speak about what they saw on September 11, 2001.

San Filippo took the stage along with Charles Blaich and Matt Nelson to recall one of the most devastating days of their lives.

"I could see the Trade Center from the front of the firehouse."

They each gave harrowing personal accounts of the days they'd each experienced.

"Fireboots, boots were melting."

"It was just dust upon dust upon us papers, metal, steel and cables."

"It took a while to think, 'When are we allowed to smile?'"

They talked about how they fought to clear rubble and how they lost so many people who were dear to them.

"9/11 hits and I wasn't with my guys, of which everyone perished except one. One guy that was driving the rig, who I'm very good friends with."

They showed clips from the day. Those who were alive relived the national tragedy, and those too young to remember found themselves watching uncensored moments of devastation that shook our nation.

"We need to continue this and never forget so that's why one of the reasons I'm here, I take this personal."

Nelson said that coming to speak at an event like this has helped him to make sense of what he lived through.

"It's very heartwarming that you guys really put it out for us. Not only Wisconsin, the entire country. It's you can't believe what part of the healing process that is."

San Filippo says that the importance of that harrowing day should never be forgotten.

"The best way to honor them is to keep their memories alive by doing events like this."