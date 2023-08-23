Jason Lindemann sees some charges removed, trial staying in Winnebago County

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Jason Lindemann, the man who allegedly crashed his boat into a large paddle-boat on the Fox River in July of 2022 was back in court Tuesday. His attorney Scott Ceman has previously filed a motion to move the case to another jurisdiction.

Prosecutor Tara Jenswold offered no objection to that motion, and agreed that it may be difficult for Lindemann to get a fair trial due to the attention his case has received.

Judge Michael Gibbs overruled the motion, however, ensuring the trial will stay in Winnebago County.

"I believe that Winnebago County is able to produce an impartial jury," said Gibbs, "so the court will deny the defendant's motion to change the venue."

Lindemann will be facing fewer charges of hit-and-run causing injury though, after the prosecution dropped eight counts due to lack of medical records from alleged victims, but added four new charges based on new victims being identified. Lindemann now stands accused of 14 counts of hit-and-run causing injury.