'It is very competitive': Oshkosh hosting series of sailing championships this week

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — For the first time in 6 years, Oshkosh is hosting a series of sailing championships.

Today is day 2 of the Inland Lake Yacht Association's Championship Regatta Races.

The Oshkosh Yacht Club is hosting the races, which travel around the country every year. The event kicked off on Sunday and will continue into the rest of the week.

"I love the competition and the sportsmanship that everyone displays," says John Schloesser, with the Oshkosh Yacht Club. "It is very competitive. People put a lot of time, money and effort into trying to win these races. It is just a lot of fun. I have been doing it my whole life."

There will also be parties with food, drink and music at the Oshkosh Yacht Club on Monday night and Friday night.

For more information, click here.