Industrial building fire causes $400,000 in damages

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Town of Oshkosh Volunteer Firefighters responded to a structure fire in an industrial building Sunday night at 4:07 p.m. in the 1100 block of Industrial Ave.

According to the Town of Oshkosh Fire Department, units that arrived first reported black smoke showing from the roof of the building and immediately began to suppress the fire on the roof and inside the building.

The fire was upgraded to a working still alarm level as well as a special request for tenders at the first box alarm, which called for additional units of support from around Winnebago County to assist with the fire.

Extinguishment of the fire was prolonged and made more difficult due to burning foam insulation between concrete walls and the floors of the structure.

Volunteer crews were able to limit the spread of fire to the walls and roof in the vicinity of the building's boiler system.

There were no injuries reported.

Initial damage is estimated to be around $400,000. There is not a current estimate on damage to the contents of the affected area of the building.

Building occupants were able to preoccupy the building after crews cleared.

The cause of the fire is believed to be related to the boiler system and its chimney.

The Town of Oshkosh Fire Department sends a sincere thank you to the Town of Vinland Fire Department, Town of Algoma Fire Department, Town of Neenah Fire Department, Nekimi Vol Fire Department, Winneconne Poygan Fire District Winnebago County, Wisconsin Sheriff’s Office and Gold Cross Ambulance for their assistance on scene and to Oshkosh Fire Department for providing backup coverage to the township while we were on scene as well as allowing us to utilize one of their hydrants in the area.

