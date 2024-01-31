Watch Now
Ice fishing portion of this year's Battle on 'Bago canceled

Posted at 10:38 AM, Jan 31, 2024
The Battle on 'Bago Board announced Tuesday that the ice fishing portion of the event this year is canceled due to deteriorating ice conditions.

"Unfortunately, Mother Nature did not cooperate with a lot of winter activities for this season which can negatively impact outdoor events like ours," the Board said in a Facebook post.

Organizers said the event at Menominee Park will go on as scheduled. It will include live music, raffle tickets, discounted merchandise and "one of the largest Friday fish fries in the area."

Battle on 'Bago takes place on Feb. 16 and 17.

