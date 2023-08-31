How a group of pilots is looking to honor their fallen friend

Faith Riemer is one of a group of pilots working to create a scholarship in honor of Devyn Collie Reiley

Riemer says she hopes to raise around $10,000 to help aspiring pilots play for flight instruction

Reiley was killed in a plane crash on Lake Winnebago in July

More than a month after Devyn Reiley and her friend Zach Colliemoreno were killed in a plane crash in Lake Winnebago…a group of Devyn's friends and fellow pilots are working to carry on her legacy…by creating a scholarship in her honor…to help the next generation of pilots.

FAITH RIEMER

"The whole goal of this is to keep her memory alive and keep her spirit alive."

Faith Riemer was a friend of Devyn's.

FAITH RIEMER:

"She was so passionate about helping the next generation that we want to keep that going." (:09)

She and others are working to establish the scholarship to help cover the cost of young people…particularly young girls…training to fly the types of planes Devyn loved so well.

FAITH RIEMER:

"Private training for that initial certificate is anywhere from $10,000-$12,000…being able to help people achieve their dreams as well, instead of being like 'yeah, I'd like to do that one day,' we wanna be like, 'Hey, this is possible.' hopefully by donating you can make somebody's dream actually come true."

Devyn's sister Jordyn Mere says Devyn loved being a role model for aspiring aviators.

JORDYN MERE

"She loved having kids come up to her planes when she was out, she loved having young men, young women, whoever come up and sit in the cockpit, and she would talk about her love of flying and her passion for it."

She says she thinks her sister would be proud of all the work being done in her memory.

JORDYN MERE

"She would be very excited. I feel like if she was still around, long-term she probably would have set something like this up herself to be honest"

Jordyn says she hopes the scholarship in Devyn's honor…will inspire people.

JORDYN MERE

"We don't have all the time in the world…what you have, take the most advantage of it that you can. Anything you have interest in, try it."

Riemer says she hopes to eventually present the scholarship at AirVenture.

If you'd like more information or to help contribute to the scholarship, we have a link right now on n-b-c 26-dot-com.

