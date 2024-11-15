Historic Merrill School demolition begins, making way for new athletic field

Historic Legacy: Merrill School, a landmark in Oshkosh since 1901, is being demolished to make way for a new athletic field for Vel Phillips Middle School, ending over a century of educational history.

Mixed Emotions: While many, like local parent Curtis DeWitt, feel sadness over the loss, there's also hope that the new field will provide valuable sports and recreation space for students.

Community Division: The decision to demolish the school faced opposition from the "Save Historic Merrill School" campaign and sparked debate in the City Council, which initially rejected the rezoning proposal. The demolition will cost an estimated $900,000.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

OSHKOSH, WI - More than a century of history is coming down at Merrill School, where demolition has officially started. The school building, which first opened its doors in 1901, has long served as a cornerstone of the Oshkosh community, with generations of students passing through its halls.

The original structure expanded several times between the 1930s and 1990s to accommodate Oshkosh’s growing population. But this September, the Oshkosh City Council approved a rezoning of the property, paving the way for its current transformation.

For some community members, like local parent Curtis DeWitt, the demolition stirs up mixed feelings. "It's saddening for the area," he said. "I'm hoping that one day my kid will look back and say, 'Hey, I went to school here,' you know, get him a piece of the school." Despite his sadness, DeWitt also looks forward to the new athletic field. "Soon all the rubble will be gone, and it will be a nice field for the kids to do sports and great activities," he added.

The site will be repurposed as an athletic field for Vel Phillips Middle School, with a memorial planned for the southwest corner to honor Merrill School’s namesake, its architect, and a prominent coach.

Not everyone has supported the change. The "Save Historic Merrill School" campaign, formed by community members, opposed the demolition. The original rezoning proposal was rejected in earlier discussions, with some council members questioning if an athletic field was the best use for the historic site. The demolition, expected to cost approximately $900,000, marks a significant shift in how the community will utilize this storied piece of local history.