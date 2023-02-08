Watch Now
Herd celebrate Black History with special jerseys and special guests

Posted at 6:47 AM, Feb 08, 2023
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Herd pulled out all the stops for their celebration of Black History in their game against the Santa Cruz Warriors on Tuesday.

The team commissioned a local artist to design special jerseys honoring notable black figures, which were put up for auction with proceeds going to charity.

One of those jerseys honored Dr. Tommie Smith, the 1968 Olympic Gold Medalist who protested the treatment of African Americans on the podium after his win in the 200 meter sprint by raising a fist in the air. Smith was in attendance at the game, and spoke on the meaning of his famous statement on the podium that day.

“The race, and I hope this night is dedicated to the freedom of expression and human rights issues," said Smith, "we all have issues of saying, you don’t have to agree with, but know why it’s being done. This is the root of American Culture."'

The Herd ultimately fell to Santa Cruz 122-104, but the celebration was undiminished.

