OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — There's a new face at the Menominee Park Zoo: Harry Potter, an American black bear.

Mr. Potter was rescued as a cub by the State of Alaska and transferred to the Alaska Zoo for care and treatment in the fall of 2025 before arriving in Oshkosh in mid-May.

On Friday, Mr. Potter and resident bear Mr. Reeves were introduced in the exhibit and quickly formed a positive bond. The two have taken to their new sibling dynamic quickly, play fighting and even annoying each other.

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Harry Potter the bear finds a friend at Menominee Park Zoo

Debbie Schneider, a grandmother visiting the zoo, said she was thrilled to hear a second bear was coming.

"I've always come to watch Mr. Reeves. When I heard that they were getting another bear, I was so excited because I thought he needed a friend," Schneider said.

She said the pair have been keeping visitors entertained.

"They climb the tree, and then they sit there and they wrestle. They get on their hind legs and they were playing. They had a ball in there, then we saw them go in the water and they were swimming," Schneider said.

The added energy is a noticeable change. Brother's Marques and Michael Moser were visiting the zoo with their Dad. They said when they visited last year, Mr. Reeves was far less active.

"It was mostly sleeping," Marques Moser said.

The two bears have quickly become fan favorites though. When asked which animal was his favorite, Michael and Marques didn't hesitate.

"I feel like the bear, because it shows power and stuff," Michael Moser said.

The zoo has plenty of other animals to see as well. The brothers described the variety on a recent visit.

"Basically, we got llamas, a pony, a miniature pony, and we got sheep just chilling on the back trying to eat, and we got a mule back there," Michael Moser said.

Visitors can see Mr. Potter and Mr. Reeves every day for free at the Menominee Park Zoo from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Sept. 27.

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