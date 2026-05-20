OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Grand Opera House in Oshkosh is undergoing a $16 million renovation and expansion, temporarily relocating to the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh campus during construction.

The project includes a new lounge on the second floor, large enough to double as a performance space, an outdoor stage on Opera House Square, and the purchase of nearby properties. When complete, the expansion is expected to add roughly 100 days of performances per year, bringing the theater's yearly total to approximately 240.

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Grand Opera House relocating during $16 million renovation

Joe Ferlo, The Grand's president and CEO, described the scope of the new spaces.

"We have currently a small lounge on the 2nd floor that is going to become a lounge that's big enough to be a performance space as well," Ferlo said.

Ferlo said the lounge was made possible through community donations. He also outlined additional programming that the new spaces will support.

"There is the Verve Lounge that will be programmed independently, and there will be an outdoor stage just opposite that wall on Opera House Square," Ferlo said, pointing behind him.

The project is funded through a combination of city money and community donations. Supporters can contribute at various levels, including having their name placed on a seat or on the building itself.

During construction, UW-Oshkosh will serve as the theater's temporary home. Andy Anaam, executive director of university relations and communications, said the university is working to meet the theater's needs during the transition.

"We are trying to make sure they are comfortable here; they have all the operational and logistical needs met here on the campus," Anaam said.

Anaam said the temporary arrangement could also lead to something more permanent.

"We are also looking into these factors in the future, if we could have some sort of collaboration," Anaam said.

Because of the theater's historical significance, all renovation work is being done in collaboration with the Wisconsin State Historical Society and the League of Historic American Theatres. The Grand's renovation is planned to conclude in time for the 2027-28 season.

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