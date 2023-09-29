Governor touts importance of childcare at Oshkosh YMCA.

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers stopped by Oshkosh Thursday to tour the childcare center at the Downtown YMCA.

The governor took a look around the facility, met with young children and their teachers, and talked with the center's staff about the difficulty they're having finding enough teachers.

Evers says he's seen a lack of available childcare play a major role in driving the shortage of workers throughout the state.

“Everything we know about our economy is we don’t have enough people in this state in the workforce…" he said. "Every time a door is shut or one less kid has the opportunity to be in childcare, that’s one parent that’s gonna stay home and not be in the workforce.”

Evers said he's requested that the Legislature set aside some money from the state's budget surplus to address the childcare shortage.