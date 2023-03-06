Watch Now
Gov. Evers tours UWO to promote proposed capital budget

Governor Tony Evers took a tour of several University of Wisconsin schools Thursday in support of his two-year capital budget plan and advocated for upgrades to aging infrastructure.
Posted at 9:23 AM, Mar 06, 2023
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers took a tour of several University of Wisconsin schools Thursday, in support of his two-year capital budget plan.

According to Evers' office, the plan would provide $1.8 Billion in capital improvements for UW schools. If approved, $78 Million would be earmarked for UW Oshkosh.

Evers toured UWO's Donner and Taylor dorms and spoke with students and university staff about their condition.

During media availability after his tour, Evers said upgrades to aging school infrastructure such as the dorms are needed to keep Wisconsin students safe and successful.

“There’s safety issues involved, but privacy issues also," said Evers. "Students value privacy...and if you’re well within your non-school time, you’re gonna be a better student too.”

Evers was on Oshkosh's campus for roughly half an hour, before heading off to UW Lacrosse and UW Eau-Claire to promote similar upgrades his plan would pay for at those schools.

