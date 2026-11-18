OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — As measles cases rise across Wisconsin, some adults may be wondering whether the vaccinations they received as children are still protecting them decades later.

According to health experts, for most people, the answer is yes.

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Got your measles vaccine decades ago? Here's how to know if you're still protected

Dr. Jocko Zifferblatt, an emergency medicine physician at ThedaCare Medical Center in Oshkosh, says the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine provides long-lasting protection.

"It is considered lifetime immunity once you've had both shots," Zifferblatt said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one dose of the measles vaccine is approximately 93% effective at preventing the disease, while two doses provide about 97% protection.

What if you were vaccinated 50 years ago?

While most vaccinated adults don't need another measles shot, there are some exceptions.

According to the CDC, some people vaccinated between 1963 and 1967 may have received an older, inactivated version of the measles vaccine that did not provide adequate protection.

People who received that version, or are unsure which type they received before 1968, may need to be revaccinated.

Adults born before 1957 are generally presumed to have immunity because measles was widespread before vaccines became available.

How can you check your vaccination records?

For adults who don't remember receiving their childhood vaccinations, Zifferblatt recommends starting with family members or their former healthcare providers.

"Talk to your doctor if they're still around or if that office is still around, try to get records from them," Zifferblatt said.

Wisconsin residents can also look up their vaccination history through the Wisconsin Immunization Registry at dhfswir.org.

However, older vaccinations may not appear in the registry, particularly for people who received their shots decades ago.

If records are unavailable, Zifferblatt says a blood test may help determine whether someone has immunity.

"If you have none of those options, and then you can get tested to see if your body has an immune response, and they can, that's just a blood test," Zifferblatt said.

A healthcare provider can often also help determine whether another dose of the vaccine is appropriate without requiring a blood test.

Why knowing your immunity matters

Measles is one of the most contagious infectious diseases, spreading through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes.

Zifferblatt says the risk is especially high for people who aren't protected.

"Nine out of ten people, if you take ten people in a room that aren't vaccinated, nine of them will get measles from a simple exposure," he said.

The CDC estimates that up to 90% of susceptible people who are close to someone with measles will become infected.

Symptoms can include a high fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a rash that typically begins on the face before spreading to the rest of the body.

Measles can also lead to serious complications, including pneumonia and brain swelling.

For more information about measles and vaccination recommendations, visit the CDC's measles information page.