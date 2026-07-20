OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Sheri Kraus grew up near Fond du Lac, and she says a visit to EAA AirVenture changed the course of her life.

Now a director at Headquarters Pacific Air Forces, she flew back to Oshkosh this week on a military transport plane from Hickam Air Force Base for the annual aviation celebration.

"Basically, the EAA — both the museum and the convention — are why I joined the Air Force," Kraus said. "It basically changed my life."

A flight simulator at EAA showed Kraus that a career in aviation was within reach. Today, she returns to the event hoping young visitors find the same spark she did.

"It's just really cool seeing kids who were like I was," Kraus noted. "Being here, it definitely feeds that inspiration."

EAA AirVenture is underway in Oshkosh through July 26, drawing nearly 10,000 aircraft, world-class air shows and interactive exhibits.

Watch the full story by Jessica Goska here:

From Fond du Lac to the Air Force, thanks to EAA AirVenture

New this year, the Red Arrows will perform, and NASA is showcasing its latest aeronautics breakthroughs, including the X-59 quiet supersonic aircraft.

History enthusiasts will also find plenty to see, with warbirds and historical aircraft taking to the skies.

"You get to see warbirds flying and a lot of historical airplanes that are here on site," remarked Rick Larsen. "And rather than seeing them just in a museum, you're seeing them in the air. You're seeing them do what they were designed to go do."

Larsen is vice president of communities and member programs at EAA.

"It's all here," he explained. "There's nothing of this scale, of this size that happens anywhere from an aviation standpoint."

For Kraus, returning to where it all began carries a special meaning.

"Being able to be here now is pretty amazing," Kraus said.

AirVenture runs through Sunday. Details about EAA offerings are available on the EAA Events app.