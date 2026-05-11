Oshkosh starts major school consolidation overhaul

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Renovations are underway at Franklin Elementary School, marking the beginning of a sweeping consolidation effort across the Oshkosh Area School District.

The project is part of a larger restructuring plan approved by voters in a 2025 referendum. The district is closing two elementary schools — Roosevelt and Shapiro S.T.E.M. Elementary — and expanding three others to absorb displaced students.

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Franklin Elementary renovation begins amid Oshkosh school consolidation

Oshkosh Area School District Superintendent Bryan Davis said the expansion at Franklin will significantly increase the school's capacity.

"We'll have the capacity to have 4 sections of each grade level. That's similar to what we have for Menominee Elementary School and similar to the capacity that we'll have at Traeger Elementary School, which is also receiving an expansion."

Along with Franklin, Carl Traeger, and Oakwood elementary schools are also receiving additions to accommodate students from the closing schools.

The consolidation is a response to declining enrollment across the district. Oshkosh Area School District Board of Education President Michael Ford said voters backed the effort at the ballot box.

"Basically, last April, the voters approved a referendum to continue with the consolidation efforts of schools in the Oshkosh Area School District."

According to the district website, the referendum comes with a zero-dollar increase to the school debt levy.

When asked what is driving the need to consolidate, Ford pointed to broader trends affecting districts statewide.

"It's ongoing reform. It's right-sizing the district. Districts across the state of Wisconsin, we're dealing with enrollment declines, and some of that is fewer students in general. Students that are out there have more options."

The restructuring extends to the middle school level as well. Both South Park and Perry Tipler middle schools will close, making way for a brand new Westside Middle School to be built at the current Shapiro site.

Parents affected by the school closures can expect future communication from the district about where their child will attend school.

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