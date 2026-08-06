OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Autumn Willette was on her lunch break, heading to a Dollar General, when she was suddenly caught in the storm that caused the Fox Valley tornado — a moment captured on a viral dash-cam video.

The video shows power lines sparking and a Flock camera being bent by the storm's force. A We Energies troubleshooter on the scene guided Willette around live power lines damaged by the tornado.

On Wednesday, August 5, Willette reunited with her rescuers for the first time since the storm.

"I thought the winds might pick up even more and power lines might hit my car. My car might blow away. So yeah, I do feel like they saved my life, absolutely," Willette said.

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Fox Valley tornado survivor reunites with her rescuer for the first time

James Lindholm, the We Energies troubleshooter who assisted Willette, described the urgency of the situation.

"You know, we wanted to make it as safe as possible for Autumn to get out, but at the same time, we wanted to get going on it because the lines were over a railroad track. The railroad was notified, but they did not respond. So we were kind of worried about that," Lindholm said.

Lindholm said Willette did the correct thing by staying in her car and remaining calm throughout the storm.

Willette described the gravity of meeting Lindholm face to face again.

"It was emotional. It was hard not to cry just because I wouldn't have recognized him. I didn't remember what he looked like through what was all going on, but I'm glad I had the opportunity when We Energies called me and said I could meet them. I was like, absolutely, no hesitation," Willette said.

Recovery efforts continue in the Fox Valley. To donate to tornado relief, text NBC26 to 50155.

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