Fox River Brewing NFL Draft beer flying off the shelves

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Fox River Brewing Company hopes its “On the Clock” NFL Draft-themed beer will become a souvenir of the draft.



“On the Clock” was released last fall as a West Coast IPA.

The beer is available at local grocery stores, including Festival and Woodmans, as well as Wagnar Market in Oshkosh. It will also be served at Stadium View in Green Bay during the draft.

The brewery canned 540 gallons of the beer on Wednesday.



“Your old school West Coast IPA that’s got a little bit of bitterness,” brewmaster Andrew Roth says.

For Roth, brewing is a special experience.

“It's kind of awesome to go to a grocery store in your area and see a can on the shelf and know that I designed the product in there from the ground up,” he says.

But this time it’s more than a beer– the can will likely become a collector’s item of the NFL Draft.

“It's part of the culture,” Roth says.

Mike Buckarma, co-owner of Wagner Market in Oshkosh says beer has been selling fast.

“Multiple orders through, we just sold our last one yesterday,” he says. “I'm hoping to have more in by the… middle of next week. Really good reaction from all kinds of people.”

Bringing beer, football and Wisconsin together in one can.

“It's one you want to drink a whole 16 ounce can of and go back for more,” Roth says.

