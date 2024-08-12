Four arrested in Oshkosh drug bust, police say

OSHKOSH — Four people from Oshkosh were arrested following three search warrants as part of a drug investigation.

Oshkosh Police say the search warrants were issued for homes in the 900 block of Wright Street, 500 block of Scott Avenue, and 300 block of Dove Street.

Police say they are referring various felony charges relating to possessing and distributing illegal controlled substances for the people who were taken into custody. One man had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Another man was arrested fr violating probation.

Names were not released.

Oshkosh Police assisted the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group [MEG] Unit with the search warrants.