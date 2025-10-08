Former president of Oshkosh theater group accused of theft is still at large

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The former president of Oshkosh Community Players (OCP) is still at large after allegedly emptying the nonprofit's bank accounts earlier this year.

Justin Drabek was charged in August with theft of a business and failed to appear at the Winnebago County courthouse for an initial appearance in September.

The public information officer for the Oshkosh Police Department, Kate Mann, confirmed with NBC 26 that an arrest warrant for Drabek is still active.

Drabek is accused of stealing around $16,000 from the community-based theater company Oshkosh Community Players while serving as president, according to a criminal complaint.

An officer states some of the unauthorized transactions made by the former president included bars, clubs, adult shops and ATM withdrawals.

According to the complaint, some of the transactions were made at Varsity Club, Ruby Owl, Pete's Garage, Lion's Den and Only Fans.

Drabek stated in the complaint that "he shouldn't have done this, he was just going through a very difficult time."

In a social media post in September, OCP's current president Madysen Schmidt addressed the allegations about Drabek:

"We're absolutely heartbroken. I've been approached by OCP members, past and present, and have heard how deeply this impacted so many individuals," said Schmidt. "OCP has been a staple of the community since 1938 and the thought of losing something so important was devastating. In February of this year, we were unsure if we could continue to exist as an organization but we were incredibly grateful for several anonymous donations that kept our doors open."