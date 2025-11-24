Former Omro alderman faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to receiving child pornography

A former Omro alderman is facing up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of receiving child pornography.

Jason A. Reeves, 44, entered the guilty plea on Friday, according to the US Attorney's Office.

He will serve a minimum of five years in prison. He may also be fined up to $250,000 and would be required to register as a sex offender under both state and federal law.

Reeves' sentencing is scheduled for February 20, 2026.

The investigation first began with a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.