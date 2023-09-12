Fox Valley Workforce Development hosts job fair at Sunnyview Expo Center

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Fox Valley Workforce Development Board hosted the Oshkosh Area Employment Fair at Oshkosh's Sunnyview Expo Center Tuesday afternoon.

According to Board Member Bobbi Miller, several hundred job seekers were expected to turn out to meet with 84 area employers and visit the fair's four food trucks.

Miller says she's seen a lot of companies looking for help and adds that she hopes the event will give those looking for work, and those looking to hire, valuable time to meet face-to-face.

“We hear from job-seekers that it can get frustrating never to talk to a human in person," said Miller, "they get stuck in those applicant tracking systems, so this is a great chance to speak to someone in person, and maybe even find out about positions that will be opening a couple months from now.”

Miller says that due to the retirement of many Baby Boomers, she expects to shortage of workers to continue for a while.