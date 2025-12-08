Fond du Lac man charged with murder will stand trial

A Fond du Lac man charged with murder after allegedly stabbing another man to death in an Oshkosh park last summer will stand trial.

Daunte Riley, 20, appeared by video in Winnebago County court Monday, according to online records.

He is charged with first degree intentional homicide and disorderly conduct with the use of a dangerous weapon in the killing of 27-year-old Walter Brooks at Menominee Park last July.

Riley is currently being held on $1 million bond. His trial is scheduled to begin September 22 of next year.