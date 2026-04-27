Flock Safety cameras present at Lowe's and UW-Oshkosh campus

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Shoppers driving through the Lowe's parking lot on North Washburn Street in Oshkosh are being photographed by Flock Safety cameras.

According to public records requests by the Electronic Frontier Foundation, Lowe’s contracts independently with Flock Safety for parking lot cameras. The aforementioned Oshkosh location has two Flock cameras, one at each entrance.

NBC26 spoke with Lowe's shoppers to gauge their reactions.

"You don't really think about it when it's happening, but it doesn't surprise you that it's happening when you learn that it is," Josh said, a customer of Lowe's.

"I know that there's surveillance going on, one way or another," another Lowe's shopper, Tod Santiago, said.

"A Ring camera doorbell as an example, you know, you're being recorded and, for the most part, it seems like for good things," Santiago said.

NBC 26 asked Lowe's patron, Ken Anthony, if there are other companies he is more comfortable with than Flock.

"I don't know of any, but I believe that if they, they went out and looked, they'd find a trustworthy company," Anthony said,

But Lowe’s isn’t alone. The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Police Department also uses two Flock Safety cameras.

"Privacy is less important, like if you're doing nothing wrong," UW-Oshkosh student Zach Pstragowski said, "If you aren't doing anything wrong, um, then you shouldn't be that worried about it, in my opinion."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

