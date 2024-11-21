Five arrested in Oshkosh undercover human trafficking investigation

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Police say five men were arrested Wednesday in an undercover human trafficking investigation on the south side of Oshkosh.

Police say the suspects are from Oshkosh, Fond du Lac and Appleton. Their ages range from 23 to 43 years old.

"The Oshkosh Police Department strives to reduce the number of victims by doing proactive investigations and being vigilant in our efforts to combat Human Trafficking," police said in a news release. "Our door is always open to those seeking help, and we encourage anyone with information or concerns about human trafficking to come forward. Together, we can create a safer community and enhance the quality of life for everyone."