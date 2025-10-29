Fight leads to overnight shooting at Oshkosh business, suspect in custody

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A fight between two employees led to a shooting overnight Wednesday at an Oshkosh business.

Oshkosh Police say officers were called at approximately 1:50 a.m. to the 1800 block of Jackson Street for a report of a shooting inside a business.

Police say two employees got into an argument about work duties, and one of them had a gun. The verbal argument eventually turned physical, which is when the other employee was shot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for a non-life threatening injury.

Police were told the suspect — a 24-year-old Oshkosh man — ran away, but officers located him within 14 minutes of being dispatched. When police took him into custody, they found he was carrying a loaded handgun.

Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident between two people who know each other.

If anyone has information about the shooting, they are asked to call the Oshkosh Police Department at (920) 236-5700. You can also remain anonymous by contacting the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477 or through the "P3 Tips" app.