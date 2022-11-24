Festival Foods hosts fifteenth annual Turkey Trot events across Wisconsin

Festival Foods hosted their 15th annual Turkey Trot events across Wisconsin this Thanksgiving day and Steve Sagmeister, who co-directed this year's Oshkosh race, estimated about 2,500 people turned out to help raise funds for local youth programming.

“We’re happy to see this amount of turnout, because it only benefits the community," he said. "We go on to help support the Boys and Girls club and the YMCA in our locality, so the money raised here actually stays here.”

Participants had the option of taking on a five mile run, walking or running two miles, or even a dog jog for those with four-legged companions. Participants received T-shirts, coupons and pumpkin pies post-race.

Becky Dillenberg appreciated the chance to get up and get moving with her family, ahead of what promised to be a lazy afternoon.

“It’s a fun family event," she said. "Gets us out gets us moving before we sit around all day.”

Anna Walter said she enjoyed seeing the community come out to support a common goal.

“It’s such a great thing for the community to get together and raise money for an … organization that does so much for the community. It’s a great thing, we love it, we love this event, we love our community, we love the city of Oshkosh.”

When the event wrapped up at about 9:30 a.m., the attention of many shifted to their afternoon plans.

“Eat food!” replied Scott Walter when asked about his plans. "Food, family and football," Anna added.