Fans come out in force to see the U.S. take on England in the World Cup

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — After failing to qualify in 2018, the U.S. Men's National Team is back in the World Cup and fans in Northeast Wisconsin are showing their excitement.

The Oshkosh chapter of the U.S. Soccer fan group, American Outlaws, packed Greene's Pour House in Oshkosh to watch the U.S. take on England Friday.

“This is the biggest turnout we’ve had since we moved our chapter here to Greene’s Pourhouse in Oshkosh,” said Chapter President Marlo Ambas.

Vice President Nate Boyce was also encouraged by the turnout. He said seeing the U.S. in such a big moment, and seeing the support they received from fans, bodes well for the future of soccer in America.

“It’s good to see them back, the game took a hit four years ago when they didn’t qualify, so for them to qualify and then…I mean…look around, we’re seeing the crowds now. It’s good to have them back in there for the popularity of the sport. And hopefully, they can make a deep run," said Ambas.

The match ultimately ended in a scoreless draw, which Ambas considered a relatively favorable outcome against a heavily-favored English roster.

“We have lots of things to build on for the next match," Ambas said, "It’s in our hands now, in our control…and really, it comes down to the next match.”

That next match will come against Iran on Tuesday, and it will be a must-win for the U.S. if they hope to keep their World Cup run alive.