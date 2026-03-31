Family dog dies in fire that damaged Oshkosh mobile home

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — An electrical fire heavily damaged a mobile home in Oshkosh on Monday evening, killing the family’s dog, according to the Oshkosh Fire Department.

Crews were dispatched at around 5:20 p.m. to the 900 block of Sunnyview Road for reports of a structure fire, Fire Marshal Jack Clark said. Responding firefighters found smoke coming from windows on two sides of the home.

The occupants were not home when the fire broke out. A dog died before firefighters could reach it, Clark said.

The blaze caused heavy smoke and fire damage throughout the home. Investigators determined the cause was electrical.