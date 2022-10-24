Fall craft fair helps support local businesses in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Small business Saturday is not limited to just Saturdays in Oshkosh, as the community hosts small businesses and vendors regularly on Sundays for craft and vendor fairs.

Hundreds of community members came out to shop and show support to small businesses at the Fall Fest Craft and Vendor event on Sunday.

The businesses showcased 40 local small businesses that sold items such as hand-crafted jewelry, candles and clothing. Some items featured came from direct distributors.

"It's the bread and butter of our community basically. Anytime you need something from a small business they're always the first ones to jump in and help out and give back," said Jen Sullivan, event organizer.

Sullivan is a small business owner herself, selling eco-friendly cleaning products. She is excited about future events and helping small business owners and creators make a living

off their craft.

The Fall Craft and Vendor fair took place at the Poplar Creek Barn.

Future dates for the event have yet to be released.

