Erik Metzig appears in court on homicide charges over the deaths of his parents

OSHKOSH — Erik Metzig made his initial appearance in Winnebago County Court in Oshkosh Tuesday, in connection with the death of his parents David and Jan Metzig over the weekend.

According to the criminal complaint filed against Erik Metzig, David and Jan were found shot to death in the Wolf River home they shared with Erik around 5:00 AM Saturday.

Erik was arrested a few hours later after police say he showed up "intoxicated" at a YMCA in Kimberly. Investigators say he was taken into custody on two counts of first-degree intentional homicide.

The complaint states that while examining the scene, law enforcement found a journal in Erik's room "detailing that he wanted to eliminate his parents and make it look like they went missing while out for a walk."

Investigators also found "red smears" consistent with blood in Erik's car, and recovered multiple guns from inside the home, according to the complaint.

Several members of the Metzig family attended the hearing, in which Court Commissioner Eric Haywood set Erik Metzig's bond at $1 million, with conditions of absolute sobriety and surrender of his passport among others.

Haywood explained that the possible premeditation of the alleged killings was one of a few key factors in his decision to set the bond so high.

“The court is concerned based on the evidence of preplanning to avoid detection, the level of violence demonstrated by shooting and killing both parents and leaving the scene to go to a distant location," he explained.

Erik Metzig is scheduled to appear in court next on March 27 and is set for a preliminary hearing on March 31.