Eateries roll out the red carpet for Oshkosh Restaurant Week

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Restaurants across Oshkosh are gearing up for the fifth annual Oshkosh Restaurant Week, set to begin on Jan 19 and run through Jan 29.

Discover Oshkosh organizes the event, and Marketing Director Caitlin MacWilliams says this year, 33 different restaurants are offering great specials on breakfast lunch and dinner to guests.

“Breakfast is at priced out at $12 per special, lunch is a three-course offering at $17 and dinner is a three-course offering at $29," said MacWilliams.

Fox River Brewing is one of the restaurants participating in this year's event, and General Manager Ryan Armbruster says they've crafted a whole lunch and dinner menu of exclusive specials, and of course, house beers to pair with them.

Armbruster says restaurant week always provides a shot in the arm, during an otherwise slow time for business.

“Restaurant week, in general, does exponentially well for all the restaurants that participate within the city of Oshkosh, but there’s definitely an increase during restaurant week," said Armbruster.

Armbruster says he and his staff are "excited to serve the community" this restaurant week.

To learn more about participating restaurants and offers, click HERE.

