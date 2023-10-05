Watch Now
EAA Staff hopes story time event inspires next generation of aviators

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NBC 26
An EAA staffer reads a book to children as part during an EAA story time event.
Posted at 4:54 PM, Oct 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-05 17:54:49-04

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Experimental Aircraft Association hosted a story time event Thursday as museum staff read a book to preschool-aged children and gave them an aviation-themed craft to work on afterwards.

Courtney Condon is a Museum Educator with EAA and ready a story inspired by the first mission to the moon.

Condon says she hopes the even will spark a passion for flight in her young listeners, and hopefully inspire some to step up to meet the challenges of aviation's future.

“We obviously want to get kids involved in aviation and why not better than starting out early and getting them as young as young as we can," said Condon.
"We’re short on pilots, we’re short on mechanics, we’re short on ATC controllers, we are short on a lot of thing in aviation so getting them interested now would be a good opportunity for them in the future.”

EAA will hold similar story time events every other Thursday throughout the school year.

