EAA opens boarding for NFL Draft; will offer around 1,000 campsites for the event

One of northeast Wisconsin's biggest attractions will now host for another.

Dick Knapinski, Director of Communications at EAA, says he's ready for the draft in April. For some, that comes with a need for a place to stay.

"It became evident that they were looking for just about anything,” said Knapinski. “Whether that be dorm, hotels, houses and so forth."

So, the EAA has opened part of their campground to new visitors.

"There are a lot of things that aren't known about this yet,” said Knapinski. “What is the demand? How will it look? What kind of amenities do we have to provide to people when they are up here."

Knapinski says that this area of the campground, known as Camp Scholler, will be used. That's around 1,000 spots. He says camping is already tried and true way to stay while going to the draft.

"For Detroit this year for the NFL Draft, there were campgrounds that were doing excellent business,” Knapinski said. “Not everyone is looking for a traditional building to stay in."

The campsites will be available from April 19-29.

"This is an opportunity and we'll see how it works,” Knapinski said. “It's a first time for us, it's a first time for the draft in Green Bay. There are a lot of unknowns, but we are excited about it."

Knapinski said they will work closely with the National Weather Service to monitor any severe weather come April. Reservations for the campsites open on Friday.