EAA now hiring for EAA AirVenture 2023

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Experimental Aircraft Association is now hiring for EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023.

Walk-in hiring events are scheduled to take place starting in April through June to fill 700 temporary positions in various areas.

Positions available include retail associate, security/event support, auto parking cashier, camper registration, facilities staff and bartender.

To apply, retail and auto parking applicants must be at least 14 years old, security at least 16 years old and 18 years old for all other positions.

It is encouraged to apply online before the hiring events, as individuals will have the opportunity to interview onsite.

Hiring events will take place at the EAA Aviation Center located at 3000 Poberezny Road in Oshkosh.

Dates and times for the hiring events are:



9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29

4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Thursday, May 11

9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, June 3

9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, June 24

Open Hours, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. June 27-29

There are two parts to the application, creating an account and completing an application. Applications can be found at EAA.org/hiring.

If applicants are unable to attend the dates listed, email hr@eaa.org to schedule a separate interview time.

EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023 will be held on July 24 through 30.