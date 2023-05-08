Watch Now
EAA celebrates 70 years with commemorative beer

EAA 70th Anniversary Commemorative Beer
Posted at 5:18 PM, May 08, 2023
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Experimental Aircraft Association is celebrating its 70th anniversary by introducing an official commemorative beer.

Brewed by Stone Arch Brewpub in Appleton, the beer will be available in seven different collectible cans, each featuring a key piece of EAA history.

Selected from multiple rounds of blind taste tests, the Kölsch style ale was chosen by EAA members and staff. Described as a hybrid between an ale and a lager, "It is easy to drink, crisp, bready and hop-forward from being finished with German Sterling hops," the Brewpub noted.

Seven Can Collection

Starting in July, 'Warbirds' will be the only design available at select retail locations throughout the Fox Cities. The full seven-can collection will only be available at EAA AirVenture.

EAA plans to unveil a new design in the collection every week between now and AirVenture, which is scheduled to start on July 24 through July 30.

