OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The EAA campgrounds in Oshkosh officially opened June 26 — weeks before the air show's mid-July start — and campers are already arriving in force.

The campgrounds host around 40,000 campers across 15,000 sites each year, making it roughly the size of a small city. For many of those campers, the draw isn't just the aircraft on display — it's the community they've built over years and even decades of returning.

Wally Soplata has been coming to EAA since 2018.

"Some people call this the mecca of aviation, and I would agree with that statement," Soplata said.

But for Soplata, the relationships you build are what make the event truly special.

"Planes are nice, but it's really about the people. It's been said here a long time, you come to see the airplanes, but you really need to come to visit the people you know. And we've made a lot of friends here that come back all the time from all over the country," Soplata said.

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EAA campgrounds open as devoted campers arrive weeks early

That sense of community runs deep. Becky Farwell has been attending EAA for 35 years, and the neighbors she's met at her campsite have become lifelong friends.

"The excitement of the crowds, the whole experience, the air show. I started volunteering about 5 years ago. Absolutely love it. It's a great way to earn your camping benefits and your weekly pass," Farwell said.

Campers who volunteer 40 hours at EAA earn free camping for the following year.

Drew Stephani, EAA senior communications specialist, agrees that the campers themselves are what make the event work.

"Sort of the dedication and the loyalty to EAA as an organization. I mean, many of our campers have been here for 30 plus years," Stephani said.

EAA begins Monday, July 20. For more information on camping at EAA, visit this link for camping guidelines and this link for the overall Camp Scholler page.

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