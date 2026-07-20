OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — EAA AirVenture is more than an air show — it is one of the most significant economic drivers of the year for the Oshkosh area, generating an estimated $257 million in total economic impact across Winnebago County and surrounding counties.

That figure comes from a recent study, according to Drew Stephani, EAA senior communications specialist.

"Last year, we did a study in partnership with the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh here in town, and across Winnebago and the surrounding counties, about $257 million in total economic impact from AirVenture," Stephani said.

That impact spans spending at more than 1,000 EAA exhibitors as well as at hotels, restaurants, and other businesses in the surrounding area.

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EAA AirVenture pumps $257 million into Oshkosh economy

Among those businesses is Richie's Cheese Curd Tacos, a food truck that counts EAA as a top 5 sales event. Owner Richie O'Neil said the event holds a special place among the many festivals and fairs his business attends.

"Personally, this is my favorite event that we do. We do lots of state fairs, a lot of music festivals, and travel across the country, but this is my favorite because it's kind of everybody's mecca, that is, airplane enthusiasts," O'Neil said.

Attendees are also contributing to that economic total. Appleton resident Gracie Leonard, who hopes to become a pilot herself, described how a visit to the EAA museum and gift shop added to her spending at the event.

"We went through the museum and we toured first. I've been here a few times, but I brought some new people here and then I went to the gift shop and had to buy something because every year I come here I have to buy a shirt or a hat or a little trinket," Leonard said.

EAA officials emphasized the importance of spotlighting local partners and the Oshkosh community as part of the event's broader mission.

Among the distinctive aircraft flying into Oshkosh this week, the Arizona Cardinals' team jet is scheduled to land on Monday for a single-day visit.

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