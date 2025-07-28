EAA AirVenture 2025 sets record for the highest attendance at 704,000

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The 2025 EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh broke attendance records with about 704,000 visitors, the highest total on record, according to EAA officials.

The event had released preliminary numbers on Sunday, already indicating a record-breaking number of visitors in 2025. On Monday, officials with the event updated the final attendance number to 704,000.

“We found ourselves revising our initial attendance estimate upward once all the final weekend’s numbers were in, including from a tremendous day on Saturday, July 26," said EAA CEO Jack Pelton. "This year’s success is a credit to our 6,000 volunteers, our staff members, and our partners as they continue to raise the bar on what’s possible as we bring the aviation world to Oshkosh.”

In 2024, the attendance was recorded at 686,000, also record-breaking at the time.

Based on a UW Oshkosh economic impact study for last year's event, the EAA brings about $257 million for the five counties in the Oshkosh region (Winnebago, Outagamie, Fond du Lac, Calumet and Brown).