EAA AirVenture 2024 breaks attendance record

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh has set another record.

EAA leaders said in a news release about 686,000 people went to the 2024 event, which is an attendance record for the annual fly-in convention.

The previous attendance record was set just last year, when 677,000 people traveled to the EAA AirVenture grounds.

“Over the past decade, and especially since 2020, we have seen AirVenture move to another level, as we maintain the heart of the event while adding programs and activities that appeal to aviation enthusiasts of all interests," EAA CEO & Chairman Jack Pelton said in the release. "Kudos to our dedicated volunteers and staff who plan and adjust to make it work. The number of volunteers was at nearly 6,000 – contributing in excess of 250,000 hours.

Other record numbers include commercial exhibitors, with 861 having participated this year. The EAA Aviation Foundation’s annual event also raised a record breaking amount of $2.8 million.

The economic impact from EAA is about $170 million for Winnebago, Outagamie, Fond du Lac, Calumet, and Brown counties (based on a 2017 UW-Oshkosh economic impact study).

EAA said more than 10,000 aircraft arrived at Wittman Regional Airport and other airports in the area. At Wittman alone, 16,780 aircraft operations were completed between July 18 and July 28.

“We’ve already received plenty of ideas for next year and a little bit later this summer, we’ll begin reviewing what might be possible for 2025," Pelton said. "Our annual goal is to create a gathering of people and airplanes that is found nowhere else in the world, and continue to improve the experience for EAA members and visitors."