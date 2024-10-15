Drug bust in Oshkosh leads to five arrests, police say

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Oshkosh Police say five people were arrested in a drug bust at a home Tuesday morning.

Police said in a news release that drug concerns from the community and a subsequent drug investigation led to a search warrant at a home in the 600 block of Ceape Avenue in Oshkosh.

Following the search, five people — with ages ranging from 33 to 40 years old — were arrested.

Police are referring charges of Maintaining a Drug Dwelling, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Delivery of Methamphetamine, Possession of Fentanyl, and a Probation Hold.