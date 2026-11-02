Driver killed after vehicle crashes into Oshkosh home

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A person is dead after a car struck a house in Oshkosh early Monday morning, according to the Oshkosh Police Department.

Police said the single-vehicle crash happened at 2:10 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Merritt Avenue and Grant Street. According to police, the driver, who was alone in the vehicle, left the roadway and struck a house.

The Oshkosh Fire Department used a winch to remove the vehicle from the house, police said. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the home's residents were not injured.

The investigation remains ongoing, police added.