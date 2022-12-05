Dog found dead behind Oshkosh business, police investigating

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating an incident where a dog was found deceased dog next to dumpsters behind a business on the North side of town.

According to a release, officers were dispatched to a business located in the 300 block of Bowen Street on Dec. 2 at 4:00 p.m. to a report that a deceased dog was found next to the dumpsters.

The dog is described as a female fog, white and black in color, and was wearing a red collar. It appeared that the dog is between one and three years old and was described as either a chihuahua or a rat terrier mix.

Officers are trying to identify the owner of the dog.

An investigation is still ongoing at this time.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700. If you have information about this incident, but wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477; or through the P3 App.