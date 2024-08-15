Did you hear that?! What is shaking homes in Central Wisconsin

REDGRANITE (NBC 26) — What was that sound? A sonic boom is what many in Central Wisconsin are hearing.



The National Gaurd is hosting a training event with some of the world's most advanced aircraft in Wisconsin.

Many including neighbors in Redgranite are describing 'booms' that shake the house.

The event lasts from August 5th though the 16th.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Imagine you're sitting in your living room or kitchen, getting dinner ready or watching TV and boom … windows shake, the house shakes. Some may think it's an explosion, others an earthquake. For some in Central Wisconsin it could be an airplane.

"I had wondered if something had blown up,” said Redgranit local Mark Lewis.

"I've never experienced that at all,” said Lewis’ neighbor, Micharl Farr.

What these men are describing isn't a natural disaster or disaster at all ... it's a sonic boom.

"I was sitting down watching TV and everything just started rattling,” Farr said. “I thought the roof was going to come off."

He lives near Redgranite, west of Oshkosh, an area where the National Guard is hosting a combat training event for some of the world's most advanced aircraft.

"It's a little much sometimes, but it's alright. They've got to practice,” Farr says. “They've got to do their maneuvers. They've got to test stuff out. It's just part of living here."

And it comes with the booms. Michael thought it was an earthquake, Lewis thought he heard an explosion.

"It's scary when everything starts shaking too,” Lewis said.

The exercise known as the Northern Lightning Counterland, roams 30,000 cubic miles of Wisconsin's airspace. More than 1,000 military personnel take part in the event from the Air Force, National Guard and Marine Corps.

"I guess it doesn't bother me terribly,” Lewis said. “But, if it's going to continue more than regular, then I'm not real happy with the idea.

This round of exercises began on August 5th and will end on the 16th.