Despite winter fatigue, people in Oshkosh step up to help each other clear snow

OSHKOSH — Snow can be beautiful and elicit a sense of child-like wonder in people...but it's also heavy, slippery and difficult to clean up, so at a certain point, many people just get tired of it. That doesn't seem to stop people in Oshkosh, from helping their neighbors though.

Mark Gutsmiedl was out with his snowblower Friday afternoon, clearing the snow for himself and his neighbors. He says the composition of the most recent snow made the job harder.

“This heavy snow probably takes me about 45 minutes…it takes a little while. You gotta go slow.”

Gutsmiedl is happy to help out his neighbors, but still hopes to put the blower away soon.

“Hurry up spring!" he said with a laugh, "I’m ready for it!”

For Lori and Al Schmid though, the snow is certainly an annoyance, but they have bigger things on their mind.

“We came to pick up some donation items," Lori said, "our son was diagnosed with cancer back in September, he is at the University of Indiana receiving chemo and a STEM cell transplant.”

Lori Schmid A poster for a benefit for Neil Schmid, who's battling a rare form of cancer.

The Schmids drove all the way from Sheboygan to Oshkosh to pick up the gifts for their son Neil and help shovel the snow for Al's mother, who is blind.

They said they've received donations ranging from boxes of chocolates to an African Safari to support and encourage their son through this difficult time and say the support they've received from friends and neighbors makes them proud to call the Badger State home, bad weather and all.

"We live in a great place," Lori said.

"Wisconsin's awesome," Al interjected.

"Yes," Lori continued, "Wisconsin is the best state ever. Even with the snow!"

For anyone interested in helping Neil in his fight with cancer, Lori and Al Schmid are holding a fundraiser for their son Sunday afternoon beginning at 11:00 at The Village at 170 in Sheboygan Falls.

