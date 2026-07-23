OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Delilah the cat is back at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, after she didn't even have a ticket for her first trip.

Delilah's first visit to EAA was in 2022, when she accidentally stowed away on her family's road trip from Maine.

"We drove from our home in Maine to Toledo, Ohio, at the rest area. We went to pop up the camper, I opened the door, and she's staring at me! So, panic kind of ensued because she was not supposed to be with us. We had nothing for her," said Andrea Scholten, Delilah's owner.

Since then, Delilah has become an EAA regular and fan favorite. Visitors often bring her treats, toys, and lots of love.

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Delilah the stowaway cat is back at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh

For one fan, Natacha Valdez, meeting Delilah held deeper emotional significance. Valdez said she has been volunteering at the Vintage Flight Line at EAA for about 20 years, and this was her first time visiting Delilah.

"This is my cat Leah; I lost her last year. And then - sorry, I'm like crying. I lost my boy Kitty at the end of June, so I've been missing my other cat at home, so I came to see her."

Christi Isom, who said she is Delilah's "auntie," was among the first people to support the Scholten family during that surprise first visit. She said she now makes a point to see Delilah every year.

"We've become friends, and I just look forward to seeing Kitty every year, Osh-Kitty. I like to get the first visit in really quick and give my hugs and pets."

For daily updates on Delilah or meet-and-greet details, visit the Stowaway Oshkosh Cat page on Facebook.

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