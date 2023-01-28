Defense, prosecution clash over expert testimony at Grant Fuhrman trial

OSHKOSH — Things got heated in the attempted homicide trial of Grant Fuhrman when the state attempted to call Fuhrman's ex-girlfriend to testify about alleged texts.

Fuhrman is charged with attempted homicide in connection with the stabbing of a police officer at Oshkosh West High School.

Fuhrman's defense attorney Corey Mehlos then objected, stating those texts were not found on the phone of either individual and accused the state of blindsiding him with new information in the middle of the trial.

“Now I’m hearing for the first time, and this is what is very concerning," he said.

Mehlos further claimed that the prosecution had previously attempted to introduce expert testimony without giving notice on multiple occasions, but Assistant Attorney General Tracy Paider responded that the State has been fully transparent with the defense.

“In terms of the personal attacks of the State withholding evidence, that’s just completely untrue," she said. "We’ve given them everything, they’ve had more access than most people have had to State’s evidence.”

Paider went on to explain that the prosecution is preparing to call expert witnesses, who will testify to the possibility the texts in question could have been sent, but not found during the extraction process.

After a short recess, Judge Daniel Bisset ended the proceedings for the day, sending the jury home early to give him time to decide what, if any, testimony will be allowed from the witnesses the State plans to call.

The trial is scheduled to resume Monday at 9:00 a.m.

