Deceased dog found in Oshkosh, Police investigating

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating an animal complaint in which a deceased dog was located indie of a dumpster.

Reports state that officers were dispatched to a multi-tenant property located in the 3900 block of Oregon Street at 8:19 a.m. Staff from the property management company called the OPD to report a deceased dog located inside a dumpster.

The dog is described as a female, tan in color, possibly a Terrier mix. Police are trying to identify the owner of the dog.

An investigation into the animal complaint is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700. Anonymous tips can be placed with the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477.

