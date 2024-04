OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A death investigation of a 68-year-old Oshkosh woman is underway.

Police said Monday they got the call at 8:47 a.m. Monday of a dead woman on the ground in the 1900 block of Venture Drive. Officers found her lying in the grass when they arrived at the scene.

Police said her death does not appear to be suspicious at this time.

Oshkosh Police and the Winnebago County Coroner's Office are continuing to investigate.