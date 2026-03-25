Crash into utility pole in Oshkosh leaves one hurt, driver in custody

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A 27-year-old Oshkosh man was arrested early Wednesday after police say he was driving under the influence when his car struck a utility pole, seriously injuring a passenger.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, officers responded around 3:35 a.m. to the crash near Church Avenue and Division Street.

Early reports indicate the vehicle was headed north on Division from Church Avenue when it left the roadway and hit the pole.

Police said four people were in the vehicle at the time. A 29-year-old male passenger from Oshkosh was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries.

The driver was taken into custody on suspicion of operating while intoxicated causing great bodily harm. The Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit is assisting with the investigation.

Division Street between Church Avenue and W. Parkway Avenue remains closed as investigators work at the scene, and police are urging drivers to use alternate routes.

The department reminded the public of the dangers of impaired driving, noting that it can cause “severe injuries, lifelong medical needs, and preventable loss of life.”

Authorities encourage people to plan ahead by designating a sober driver, using a rideshare or taxi service, or calling a friend or family member. Anyone who sees a suspected impaired driver is asked to report it to law enforcement.

Editor's note: This web story was written by a human author with the assistance of artificial intelligence tools. All content has been reviewed and edited by the author for accuracy and clarity.