Construction moving along at Oshkosh Boys & Girls Club

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Construction for the new community center and building expansion is counting to move along for the Boys and Girls Club of Oshkosh.

The project consists of five parts, an expansion of the Club's elementary and middle school age spaces, a new Teen Center, a new playground and multi-purpose field, a community center and a second gym. Once completed, the club will double in size allowing it to sever 150 plus more youth each day.

Construction began in October by CR Meyer on the Radford side of the building decided for ages six through nine. A bump-out of this space will allow for 60 more elementary-age children each day. It is expected that the bump-out will be completed in February.

Boys and Girls Club of Oshkosh

A building in the club that is leased by Head Start began renovation and construction in December. All three floors will be renovated, adding two more classrooms. Once completed in August of 2023, the Club will utilize the space during non-school hours for its younger members. A new circle drive on Monroe Street will provide added safety while children enter and exit the building.

The Club also broke ground on a new edition that includes a second-floor teen space. Teens will be able to learn workforce development and career readiness in this space. Expanded mental health programming and services will also be available.

Boys and Girls Club of Oshkosh

Also in the new building will be a community center for local agencies to come together to better serve families. Organizations include Children's Hospital, Forward Services, Rawhide, Oshkosh Food Panty, FVTC, Christine Ann Center and Winnebago Health. The expansion will also include a renovation of the middle school-age space which will be completed in February 2024.

With over 300 children served daily, the Club also plans to add a multi-purpose field for football, soccer and baseball to be completed in June 2023. A new playground courtyard and second gym will also be added, set for completion in late 2024.

To learn more about the Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh, visit bgcosh.org.